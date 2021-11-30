Commentary: How to spot the slackers at work winging it

LONDON: “This one is going to be pretty special,” teased the Australian reporter’s Instagram post. How right he was.

Accompanying a television crew to interview Adele, the British pop star, he discovered too late that he had missed an email containing the preview of her new album, 30.

Talking about the album was the entire reason for their encounter. “This is the most important email I have ever missed,” he said. The interview was binned.

The story emerged on the same day that UK prime minister Boris Johnson delivered a speech ostensibly about the UK creative industries to the CBI, the UK’s largest employers’ group.

Instead, he lost his place in his notes — pleading “forgive me” — and swerved into talking about Peppa Pig. I’m no expert on public speaking but asking the audience for forgiveness might be an error.

As examples of winging it go, these were both spectacular fails, criticised for being unprofessional and disrespectful.