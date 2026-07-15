Commentary: Why the world should copy Trump for once

POWER OF COMPOUNDING INTEREST

Ted Cruz, the Republican senator who had championed the idea through Congress, struck a more ideological note, proclaiming at the launch that the initiative was about “making every child and every American a capitalist”.

It created “a mindset”, agreed Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, another of the clutch of asset management partners that will be involved in the scheme: “Every newborn American ... has a stake in the country’s future”.

These are all important points. If historic performance of the S&P 500 is any guide, a young person with just the US$1,000 of government money in the account could have US$6,000 by the time they are 18. If the maximum US$5,000 annual allocation is injected (for example from family, parents’ employers or other sources), the pot could be worth US$271,000 by age 18, according to US government estimates.

Along the way, the accounts could help establish a healthy habit of saving and investing.

Starting the accounts at birth and preventing withdrawals until age 18 will also demonstrate the power of compounding interest. FLIC, the FT financial education charity that I chair, aims to teach the power of compounding in our resources for schools. Whether you are an investor or a borrower, understanding this concept is probably the single most important financial literacy skill.

Individual sources of long-term savings and pensions will become all the more important in future: Ageing populations in the US and across much of the developed world mean that younger taxpaying generations supporting the elderly will become ever less sustainable.