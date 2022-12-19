Commentary: World Cup victory cements Messi as best football player of his era, if not of all time

LUSAIL, Qatar: Drama. So much drama. And in the end history was made. Argentina have their third World Cup title, another star on their famous blue-and-white jersey. Lionel Messi’s status as the greatest player of his generation – as well as his place alongside Pele and Diego Maradona in the game’s pantheon – is assured.

That it was achieved in such thrilling, pulsating circumstances only adds to the significance. Like two heavyweights slugging each other to a standstill at the end of four gruelling weeks, Argentina’s World Cup final win over France at Lusail Stadium had everything.

It could all have been so different, so lacking in tension. But where would the fun have been in that?

With 15 minutes to go, Lionel Scaloni’s side were cruising. Two goals to the good after Messi’s penalty opened the scoring and Angel di Maria capping a rapid-fire counterattack from deep in Argentinian territory for the second, the Albiceleste had one hand wrapped around the trophy by halftime.

And then came Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old, gunning for a second World Cup title at such a young age, woke from the slumber that had afflicted him throughout much of the opening 80 minutes. Two goals in as many minutes ignited the night in a manner few expected.