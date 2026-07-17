Commentary: The 2026 World Cup was a crash course in America

THE LONG SHADOW OF POLITICS

But many also encountered another side of America, where politics and policies sharply shaped who could enter or how they participate.

Geopolitics cast a long shadow on the tournament. Against the grim backdrop of the US war on Iran, the Iranian delegation struggled to secure visas and had to leave behind support staff members. On match days, Iran was the only team required to arrive at and depart from the US within 24 hours, putting them at a disadvantage through disrupted preparation and rest.

For many fans, following their national teams depended also on immigration policy. Fans from Africa and the Middle East reported being questioned for hours at US airports, while Egyptian supporters said they were singled out for stadium security checks.

Even the mother of Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha could not witness her son’s stellar performance against Spain due to visa issues. It now costs up to US$15,000 for Cape Verdeans to secure a US visa.

DON’T LET IT SHAPE THE GAME

Ultimately though, what the fans want is football - which is why many were disappointed when it felt like the politics and priorities of the host country was starting to shape the game.

That concern came into sharp focus after US President Donald Trump revealed he had called on FIFA to retract a red card given to US star striker Folarin Balogun. FIFA’s subsequent decision to remove the one-match suspension, allowing Balogun to play in the US’ knock-out Round of 16 match against Belgium, fuelled accusations that FIFA had bowed to political pressure. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) rebuked FIFA for crossing “a red line”.