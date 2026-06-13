Commentary: Instead of a soft power coup, the World Cup could be an ‘own goal’ for Donald Trump

BRISBANE: For football fans, the FIFA World Cup is so much more than sport. Every four years, it presents a unifying moment - bringing people together across the divides of language, culture and geography in a shared passion for the game.

For hosting nations, the World Cup is often a soft power supercharger. Watched by billions of people around the globe, it is a prime opportunity to showcase one’s country, culture and values.

This is all part of what’s known as sport diplomacy, or in this case “football diplomacy”. Beyond the trophies, governments invest in football to “win” off the pitch, too, in terms of fostering better relations, courting investment and earning global prestige.

There’s no question the United States could use a boost like this at the moment after 18 months of Donald Trump’s polarising leadership.

But, there’s a crucial difference between soft power and spectacle. Early signs suggest the 2026 World Cup will offer more of the latter for Trump’s America - an event that highlights power (not the soft kind), tribute, exclusion and vested interests.