Commentary: World Cup credibility in question after FIFA U-turn following Trump call

CAMBRIDGE, England: After four weeks of dazzling action on the pitch, it may be an off-field scandal that comes to define this summer’s World Cup.

FIFA’s decision to allow America’s star striker, Folarin Balogun, to play in a last-16 match against Belgium, despite having been sent off in the previous game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, is in clear breach of the association’s own rules. The move has been greeted with outrage pretty much across the board.

Extraordinarily, FIFA, international football’s governing body, has not only so far declined to give any detailed reasoning for its decision to suspend what would be a standard one-game ban following a red card. The reversal appears to result from direct pressure from the White House.

Media reports suggest that US President Donald Trump made three calls to FIFA, starting from Jul 1, to ensure that the red card was overturned. The White House has said that the call was made to understand why Balogun was sent off and the reason for the suspension.