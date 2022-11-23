Commentary: The Gulf is partying while it can

NEW YORK: If you want to escape the global gloom, just take a flight from its epicentre, London, to any leading capital of the Gulf, the only region in the world where economic growth forecasts are rising.

As host of the FIFA World Cup, Doha has been bubbling over with anticipation, as have its neighbours, who are welcoming the overflow from Qatari hotels. Dubai is enjoying yet another real estate boom. Regional rivals like Riyadh are racing to be the next Dubai, funnelling oil profits into property mega-projects.

Many Gulf leaders recognise that a boom built on high oil and property prices is unlikely to endure, but that age-old problem can wait. Despite concerns in the west about human rights across the region, the party is happening now.

With 28 buildings over 300m high, most built in the past 10 years, Dubai is easily the most vertical city in the world, making even Manhattan and Shenzhen in China look flat by comparison.

Now in its third and most effervescent real estate boom of the past decade, Dubai is setting records for the number and value of buildings sold, with sale prices rising fastest at the upper end of the market. Dinner conversations at Dubai’s many globally branded restaurants, from Armani to Zuma, revolve around which billionaire paid how much for the latest luxury villa.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai and Abu Dhabi, account for nearly 75 per cent of the Gulf economy and are home to its financial centres.