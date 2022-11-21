Commentary: The world economy catches some lucky breaks

SINGAPORE: The world economy’s challenges are formidable enough that even the so-so can be cheered. Developments that not so long ago would be seen as the bare minimum required to put a floor under dwindling growth are now regarded as encouraging. Grasping at straws? Thankfully, there may be more to it.

In recent days, Beijing has recalibrated a zero-COVID strategy that has been a major brake on commerce, and developed plans to rescue the collapsing property sector. Leaders of the United States and China set a more positive tone for relations after meeting in person on Nov 14.

Federal Reserve officials supported expectations that the most powerful central bank will shift to less gargantuan interest rate hikes, while the US dollar has lately retreated from the stratospheric levels that led to strains in global finance.

None of these amounts to a great leap forward for the global economy. They do address - even if temporarily - some of the big negatives.

Zero-COVID, which has seen large urban areas locked down and onerous curbs on travel, had become a proxy for whether China has the will to lift itself from the doldrums.

“Xi’s team is committed to, once again, re-accelerating Chinese economic growth,” Ken Griffin, founder of the Citadel hedge fund, said on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore last week. The damage done may last for years, but there is at least a tacit acknowledgement that the prior path was unsustainable.