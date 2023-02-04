Commentary: Let’s be big enough to accept this economic gift

CONCLUSION OF MONETARY TIGHTENING IN SIGHT

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell made some encouraging noises on Wednesday (Feb 1) after the Fed scaled back the size of its rate hikes to a mere quarter point: “It is gratifying to see the disinflationary process now getting under way.”

Notwithstanding the transition in Fed policy since four 75-basis-point moves last year, Powell reminded his audience that there are more rate increases to come.

He protests too much; the conclusion of a tightening cycle for the ages is in sight. Markets, which rallied, are right to set aside Powell’s hesitancy. A new monetary phase has already begun in Asia. South Korea, a very early mover, is likely done. Malaysia recently passed on a widely expected hike, and the Reserve Bank of Australia has countenanced a breather.

None will declare their job done. There’s too much egg on faces from errors in 2021. That won’t subtract from the broad takeaway that monetary policy won’t dominate the news cycle - for the worse - this year.

WHY TURNING POINTS ARE SO TRICKY TO CALL

A day after releasing the new forecasts, Gourinchas gave a lecture at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. I went along and asked why turning points were so tricky to call, and whether there’s something about this one that was particularly fraught. He responded in nautical terms:

“When the wind is blowing at a steady speed, it’s easy to predict where it will be blowing from in the next hour or so. When the wind is calming down or dying, it becomes hard to predict where the wind will blow from when it starts again. That’s the turning point analogy.

“We have a number of drivers of the global economy that had been very important in 2022 and they were all pushing in the same direction… (now) we are getting nearer to a point where the forces could realign in a different way, just like the wind dying and starting to blow from a different direction. That’s what makes it difficult as a forecaster to figure out whether it’s going to be more of the same or things are going to come in differently.”