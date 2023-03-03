Commentary: Whether COVID-19 came from a lab or animal is beside the point amid US-China diplomatic freeze

WASHINGTON: Viruses thrive on ignorance. China’s refusal to co-operate with investigations into COVID-19’s origins is thus self-harming. Not only does it deepen fears that China will be late in alerting the world to the next novel virus outbreak; it fans conspiracy theories that coronavirus was a Chinese plot.

More than three years after COVID-19 erupted, the world has made little progress on preparing for the next pandemic, which is probably a question of time. The fact that the United States and China are ensnared in a cold war makes such transparency seem increasingly fanciful.

Cold wars stem from mistrust. Global health warning systems are built on trust.

Whether COVID-19 came accidentally from a lab in Wuhan or a seafood market is almost beside the point. Last week, the US Department of Energy joined the FBI in saying it thought the virus leaked from a Chinese lab. Neither have strong confidence in that explanation, while the CIA is undecided. Other US government bodies think COVID-19 is more likely to have come from an animal.

We may never get to the bottom of this. But discovering COVID-19’s origins is not the real concern. Whatever their line on this one, most scientists agree that the next pandemic could come either from the wild or a laboratory.

Humanity’s interest is to stop it from happening. The diplomatic freeze between the US and China is making that very difficult.