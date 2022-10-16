Commentary: Xi looks to solidify his position beyond 2027 at China's major party congress

LONDON: Arguably the most important political event of the year is happening on Sunday (Oct 16), but there is no polling to inform the public or predict the result. In fact, the outcome is already decided, known to a small coterie of senior politicians.

The national congress of the Chinese Communist Party is held every five years. It is ostensibly charged with selecting the next (20th) Central Committee of the party, which in turn will select the new Politburo and Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC).

These bodies have the most power in Chinese politics, so after a week of political theatre, the leaders of the second-largest economy and rising great power will be unveiled.

More than just the Chinese leadership for the next five years, however, the congress will also indicate who key decision makers and power brokers might be 10 years from now. This is because there are no opposition parties and China’s leadership largely rises steadily through the CCP’s echelons.

Yet power transitions in the Chinese political system can be opaque and not representative.

At the congress, the 2,296 delegates choose the next roughly 200 members of the Central Committee (and the roughly 170 alternate members).

Within the Central Committee, there will be 25 members or so who will be chosen to make up the next Politburo. Among these senior individuals will be seven or so who make up the PBSC.