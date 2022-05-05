Commentary: Will Xi Jinping be blamed for China's zero-COVID failures?

LONDON: The government of China does not have the legitimacy that flows from winning an election. But officials in China often claim that the Communist Party benefits from something even better: “Performance legitimacy”.

The idea that the Chinese government easily outperforms the dysfunctional West has been pushed hard during the COVID-19 crisis. At a ceremony in 2020, President Xi Jinping proclaimed that “the pandemic once again proves the superiority of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics”.

On the first anniversary of the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, the city hosted an exhibition on China’s successful battle against the disease, featuring, as the BBC reported, “models of medical workers in hazmat suits . . . and everywhere you look, giant portraits of Xi Jinping”.

But Xi’s triumphalism is coming back to haunt him. The “zero-COVID” policy is breaking down.

DOOMED EFFORT TO CONTAIN OMICRON THROUGH LOCKDOWNS

Shanghai, a city of 26 million people, has been locked down for five weeks in a desperate effort to suppress the virus – with alarming stories of people going hungry or stir crazy, as they struggle with enforced confinement.

The authorities now claim that the Shanghai lockdown is being gradually eased. But there are mounting fears that Beijing may be the next megacity to be locked down.

Many less prominent urban areas are already subject to severe restrictions. All told, some 345 million people are currently thought to be living under full or partial lockdowns, across 46 different cities.