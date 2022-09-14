Commentary: Amid Russian weakness, China is keen to demonstrate its loyalty

LONDON: More than two years after his last overseas visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping is once again venturing abroad.

Waylaid by COVID-19, Xi has remained in China (and Hong Kong) since his last trip to Myanmar in January 2020. Officially he is going on a state visit to Kazakhstan, then meeting heads of government at the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.

But the bilateral that will garner the most interest will be Xi’s sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.