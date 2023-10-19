Commentary: Xi and Putin think they’re winning - and maybe they are

LONDON: With hindsight, the last time Vladimir Putin visited Xi Jinping in China, just three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, was a moment of hubris - two supremely confident leaders marking their bid to shake up a world organised by and for the United States and its allies.

Well, they certainly shook it up, even if not in the way they intended. Putin’s catastrophic error in attempting to invade a neighbour the size of France as though it were a glorified training exercise has, by some estimates, resulted in halving Russia’s military strength.

The supercar that was China’s economy, meanwhile, has sputtered into the slow lane, with forecasts of when it will overtake the US in current dollar terms pushed into the future. So, it’s tempting to imagine Xi and an increasingly dependent Putin humbled at their reunion, the sinews of their “unlimited’’ bond already tearing.

But that, to borrow a wonderful phrase from Sarah Paine, a professor of history and grand strategy at the US Naval War College, would be playing “half-court tennis” - the kind where you never see the next ball coming because you aren’t paying attention to the other side’s game.

Paine says that to understand why China and Russia do what they do, you need to see them for what they are: Continental powers in a global order that was organised over centuries by successive maritime powers, first British and then American.

The difference is big. Maritime nations ultimately are about trade, and that in turn tends to attract allies and encourage the development of international rules because they enable wealth creation. The territorial wars that a continental world order based on spheres of influence implies are, by contrast, huge destroyers of wealth and value.