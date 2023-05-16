Commentary: Xi Jinping’s Taiwan ambitions threaten China’s rise

LONDON: “Hide your brightness, bide your time.” That famous piece of advice from Deng Xiaoping has served China well over the past 40 years. Deng, the leader whose economic policies transformed China, understood that if his country was to become richer and stronger, it must avoid confrontation with the West.

But Xi Jinping, who has led China since 2012, has decided that the “bide your time” era is over. He talks of a China that “dares to fight”. Even if Xi does not literally mean that his country should go to war, he has signalled - by word and deed - that Beijing is ready to confront its international rivals.

Xi argues that his policies are a response to American aggression. In the speech in which he called upon the Chinese people to “dare to fight”, he accused the US of following a policy of “containment and suppression” of China.

AMERICAN INTENTIONS MISREAD

But Xi’s diagnosis of China’s situation is wrong in three crucial respects. It misreads American intentions. It overstates the threat that US policies pose to China’s economy. And it underestimates the risks of confrontation with America.

Chinese officials and scholars often argue in private that the US is trying to thwart their country’s rise by luring China into a war over Taiwan.

But even if such a trap was being laid in Washington (it isn’t), there would be an easy way to avoid it. Xi simply has to refrain from attacking or blockading Taiwan.