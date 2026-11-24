WASHINGTON DC: The three-way summit by United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladmir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday (Nov 19) was indeed historic, even if it yielded little beyond the symbolism of bringing the three leaders together.

To the relief of those who feared that the gathering might herald the rise of a "G3" or result in a Yalta 2.0 that carved up the world up into spheres of influence, no grand bargain over the international order emerged.

But perhaps just as unsettling was what the summit revealed about the limits of great power diplomacy.

Mr Trump, Mr Xi and Mr Putin did not use their meeting to dictate the terms for ending the ongoing wars in Ukraine or the Middle East, let alone set the rules for the global order. This outcome was hardly surprising, given the lack of working-level preparation and agreement among the three parties of what this unprecedented trilateral was meant to accomplish.

Instead the three leaders appeared more interested in the spectacle of their “unprecedented” gathering than in grappling with the major conflicts driving global instability.