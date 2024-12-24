Commentary: Chinese espionage creates a dilemma for Western countries

WHO IS YANG TENGBO?

Yang Tengbo is a 50-year-old Chinese businessman who has been a key figure in Sino-UK industrial relations for years. He serves as the executive chairman of the UK-Chinese Business Association and was a member of the 48 Group Club, another Sino-UK business association.

He first arrived in the UK in 2002 and by 2013 had gained indefinite leave to remain. Through his various firms, which aim to provide advice to facilitate interactions between Chinese and UK entities, and his association positions he developed a range of close relations with high-level political figures in the UK.

His relationship with Prince Andrew was so close as to be invited to the royal’s 60th birthday party and warrant the Duke of York’s senior advisor, Dominic Hampshire, to tell Yang that "outside of his closest internal confidants, you sit at the top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on".

Through this connection, Yang joined visits to St James’ Palace and Windsor Castle, and has been photographed alongside David Cameron, Theresa May and her husband in Downing Street.

Yang’s level of access alarmed UK security forces. In 2021, he was stopped at the border and his digital devices were taken. The data from those devices led UK security services to believe that Yang was linked to the United Front Work Department, a Chinese government agency that utilises overseas Chinese citizens to gain influence and spy on individuals and organisations overseas.

In 2023, Yang’s residency rights were cancelled and he was banned from the UK.