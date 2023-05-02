Commentary: Yoon celebrates US alliance in Washington visit - but jury’s out if all in South Korea agree

Notably, President Yoon stressed America’s and South Korea’s shared commitment to the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. He urged the alliance to “fight the forces that seek to destroy democracy” and emphasised “freedom and peace are sources of creativity and innovation that bring prosperity”.

US DOUBLES DOWN ON DEFENCE PROMISES, BROADENS PARTNERSHIP

President Yoon arrived on Capitol Hill fortified by his Apr 26 White House visit, during which he and President Biden signed the Washington Declaration. The declaration states the US will involve Seoul in its nuclear weapons planning in addition to deploying US nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea on a rotational basis.

As part of the agreement, South Korea pledged to not develop its own nuclear weapons programme. Yoon also received assurance from Biden that a North Korean nuclear attack against the US or its partners is unacceptable and would result in the end of the regime in Pyongyang.

Biden and Yoon also broadened the alliance to include new collaboration in non-defence areas such as semiconductor chips, cybersecurity, space and electric vehicle batteries.

Although securing these promises was important for Yoon politically, he still faces the reality that an increasing number of South Koreans have raised doubts about America’s commitment and ability to protect their country.

Complicating matters, polls indicate that 70 per cent of South Koreans want nuclear weapons as a deterrent against North Korea and China. It remains to be seen just how many of these people will end up questioning Yoon’s decision this week to forgo a nuclear weapons programme and rely ever more on Washington for defence.