Commentary: Cancer care and support must catch up with a younger generation of survivors

SINGAPORE: Imagine being 32 with a growing career and plans to start a family. Then in the middle of a fertility treatment, you are diagnosed with cancer.

You are left reeling, with no clear sense of what to do next and no support group that quite fits. Late at night, you turn to the internet for answers, searching for questions you never thought you would ask: “Young adult cancer support in Singapore” and “Do young people with cancer die?”

This was the reality for Rebecca who was diagnosed with endometrial cancer.

A cancer diagnosis in your twenties or thirties is more than just a health crisis. It can derail a life in motion at a time when careers are taking shape, relationships and family plans are unfolding, and the future feels full of possibility. These are lives interrupted at a pivotal chapter, and the numbers are rising.