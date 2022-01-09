Commentary: Has COVID-19 robbed the young of their youth?

SINGAPORE: We have seen the arrival of the second anniversary of COVID-19. While we’ve gotten used to the ebbs and flows of the pandemic situation, young adults can’t help but feel a significant sense of loss.

Our 20s aren’t supposed to represent stagnancy or solitude. They’re meant to be filled with fun, heartbreak, and growth, where the comforts of friendship buffer us against uncertainty and help us figure out who we are.

Yet for the better part of two years now, thanks to COVID-19, we are forced to stay home more than head out, and when we do, have to count who is in or out when we meet for meals.

Even though it appears we are finally turning a corner into endemic living, Omicron is threatening a new wave of infections. Those of us back on campus, we hope current plans of being back in offices and schools will hold up.

I can't help but feel precious youthful years are being wasted and we are beginning to feel the loss of what we could and should have had.

DISADVANTAGED AT SCHOOL, WORK AND DATING

Turning 20 is something of a special time in a person’s life. We are done with the strictures of school or the eagle eye of our parents watching our every move. We are almost adults but without any of the crushing responsibilities of life yet.

University is meant to be a time to make friends, fall in love, make mistakes but COVID-19 put a hard stop to developing these potential relationships. For one, it took away what matters – face-to-face interactions.