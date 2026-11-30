SINGAPORE: If you ever owned a tripod to record your child’s sports games, sat your family in front of the TV to review the footage, gesticulated at your child during their game, you are possibly a crazy sports parent.

I am, unfortunately, one too. And I am tired.

Sports used to be fun. It started as part of a cherished family ritual of weekend stayovers at my mum’s, which ended with a trip to the park to leisurely play badminton, soccer, and basketball. My sons would smile giddily throughout the entire time we played sports. It was wonderful.

Also wonderful was meeting national players and legends on a weekly basis when my kids went for their ActiveSG classes. For a period, I was in the same WhatsApp groups as my boys’ football coaches “Super Sub” Steven Tan and Rafi Ali – very cool.

My boys were also coached by national basketball players, such as John Ng, Tay Ding Loon and Wu Qingde. They were amazed to see their “Coach Qingde” on TV playing for Singapore at the Southeast Asian Games a few days after their classes.

Inspired, my children started playing competitive basketball and rugby. Like many parents, I supported their decision, seeing it as a way for them to build character and challenge themselves each week.

And like many parents, we were also attracted to the prospect of them applying to secondary schools through the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme. But we have also realised that a child’s involvement in competitive sports can be less than fun.