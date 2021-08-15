Commentary: What if young people find it hard to talk to parents or counsellors?

SINGAPORE: In light of the recent River Valley High School case, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing pushed for enhanced training in mental health literacy and the deployment of more teacher-counsellors.

While welcomed, there is an elephant in the room: Whether young people who face mental health challenges will indeed open up to teacher-counsellors.

In an ideal world, kids will turn to their parents for support when they encounter difficulties. However, in my experience working with young people, some don’t or can’t for a variety of reasons.

Sometimes parents and their children have differing views, like when the child chooses to be in a relationship or friends with someone their family disapproves of. As these evolve, frayed nerves can deepen. Or parents become worried when certain behaviours become concerning.

Problems can arise when concerns are not communicated sensitively, discerningly or effectively. As a result, the child simply ceases reaching out for fear of judgement and rejection.

It's no surprise when instead of trying to see things from their perspective, parents can react negatively. I have dealt with cases where some teens resort to violence in retaliation.

In one case, a parent tried to stop their child from sending text messages in the wee hours of the night daily by cutting off the wireless network in the house.

The teenager, already struggling through a relationship, acted out poorly by damaging household furniture in anger. Parents may feel cutting off Internet access is a small matter, but for a young person, it is a dramatic and unreasonable move. Talking things through could have paved the way for a compromise.