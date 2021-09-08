Commentary: Focus on parents to fight mental health issues among young

SINGAPORE: When Jenna* first struggled with symptoms of anxiety and depression in Secondary 2, she tried to talk to her parents about it.

“My parents didn’t believe in stress. They told me that it was nonsense,” she said.

The result of that single, short conversation had long- lasting effects. She didn’t turn to her parents anymore.

COVID-19 has brought mental health in focus. But this isn’t new. The 2016 Singapore Mental Health Study found that one in seven has experienced a mood, anxiety or alcohol use disorder in their lifetime.

For the group aged between 18 to 34, the figure was one in five.

The 2016 study also found that more than three-quarters of the population with a mental disorder in their lifetime did not seek any professional help.

This is known as the “treatment gap”.

Contributing factors include the inability to recognise what mental health illness is and the stigma associated with it. For young people under 18, sometimes lack of parental consent can be a contributing factor as well.

WHY YOUTH DON’T GO TO PARENTS

The River Valley High School incident has thrown up the issue of whether youths who need help seek it out.

Disturbingly, young people in distress seek out anonymous platforms because they don’t want their parents to be involved.