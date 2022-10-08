Commentary: Want to raise happy, resilient children? First, be gentle on yourself

SINGAPORE: Youth mental health is in the spotlight in Singapore, as more is known about the impact the pandemic has had on their well-being. An NUS study found one in three youths aged 11 to 18 has experienced sadness, anxiety and loneliness, while an IPS survey published in July said respondents aged 21 to 29 reported declining mental health.

To assess the state of mental health among young people in Singapore, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) on Sep 27 announced it will conduct a nationwide study on individuals aged 15 to 35.

This is timely amid troubling news of teens getting into fights or threatening their teachers. While it might be a stretch to draw conclusions about the mental health of young people from one-off incidents, one still wonders whether more can be done to support young people’s emotional learning, beside the usual diet of academic subjects.

We all want our children to grow up happy, healthy and resilient amid the rising tide of mental health issues. But what exactly does it take?

Perhaps the answer lies in the development of emotional intelligence.

Originally proposed by Peter Salovey and John Mayer, and later popularised by Daniel Goleman, emotional intelligence is the ability to perceive, appraise and manage emotions. It has been positively associated with success in the workplace as well as life satisfaction and lower stress levels.