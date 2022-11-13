Commentary: With so many green spaces in Singapore, why aren’t youth more interested in nature?

SINGAPORE: Ever since Greta Thunberg became prominent for launching school strikes and berating leaders for their inaction on climate change, young people are seen as the vanguard of sustainability advocacy.

But the passion young activists have for the environment is probably not shared by the majority of Singapore youth who don’t spend much time outdoors.

In an interview we conducted in May with a group of Secondary 3 students, 46 per cent of youth do not go for nature walks at all, while 23 per cent go for nature walks once every 10 weeks. A third go for nature walks weekly, but for functional reasons like walking their dogs or cycling.

Possible reasons for youth disengagement with nature could be living in a highly urbanised city, busyness of school and availability of more exciting activities. If not led by parents or educators, there is a low likelihood of youths having meaningful interaction with nature.

Alice, 14, said: “I don’t go for nature walks because I spend most of time in school. I don’t think of them as part of my leisure activity. After school, I will stay at home, use my phone, eat, do my homework.”

According to a 2014 OECD survey, 15-year-old students in Singapore spend an average of 9.4 hours a week on homework and an average of 47 hours per week in schools. This leaves them with 50 waking hours per week – if they are not enrolled in enrichment classes – to pursue their interests.

But can visiting nature areas compete with gaming, movies, sports and cafe hopping?