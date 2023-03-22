Commentary: Amid fears of youth radicalisation via gaming, are we blaming technology for a human problem?

SINGAPORE: Once again, gaming platforms are back in the spotlight of public scrutiny. Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that two teenagers in Singapore were dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for terrorism-related activities after becoming self-radicalised through platforms such as Roblox and Discord.

As adults, we often question the influence of gaming platforms on youths, and we label such platforms a negative influence. There is this idea that young people flock to gaming platforms merely for idle entertainment.

But have we ever stopped to consider the perspective of young people themselves?

Young people often feel very misunderstood when it comes to games. The more we hold to this uninformed view, the more we will alienate youths and further reinforce their beliefs that the “adults just don’t get it”.

As an educator and gamer myself, I’ve seen the value that games can bring to our lives and the lives of youths. Perhaps what we need is a shift in mindsets before we can have any productive discussions about gaming and youths.