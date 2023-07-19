Commentary: Holidays are meant to be fun, so why are youths more likely to endanger themselves during their travels?

SINGAPORE: Around the world, there are numerous examples of young people meeting with accidents on their travels, such as a British student who died after falling from the window of a fifth-floor apartment while on holiday with friends in Brussels and two teenagers from Dublin who died during a post-exam holiday with classmates to the Greek island of Ios.

Only last month, a 23-year-old Singaporean student on holiday in Bali fractured his cheekbone after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was riding crashed into a coconut tree. In May, a 22-year-old Singaporean law student went missing while travelling alone in Taiwan. Taiwanese media reported later that her body was found floating in the sea.

Travelling overseas can bring about many benefits for youths such as experiencing new cultures, learning to be independent, and destressing from their studies and work.

However, it also presents potential challenges, including extreme weather events, crowd crush injuries, and the risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals while abroad.

After a prolonged period of restrictions and limited mobility during the pandemic, international travel has returned with full force. International travels are expected to return to about 80 to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, according to a study by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Along with revenge travel means youths going on holidays, sans parents. In recent years, a noticeable trend has emerged among today's youth during their travels - an increasing inclination towards taking risks and embracing adventure.

A study published in ScienceDirect earlier this year found that youths have a heightened travel risk perception for health-related matters, and are more likely to seek pre-travel advice to combat the spread of communicable diseases such as COVID-19.