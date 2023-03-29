Commentary: UMNO president Ahmad Zahid is a formidable yet flawed political operator

SINGAPORE: Ever the dapper dresser, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi now has additional sass in his swagger. Months of work have cemented his grip on the party and saved it from penury in the parliamentary wilderness.

Zahid assumed the UMNO presidency following Najib Razak’s resignation after the historic May 2018 election defeat. Immediately after, Zahid had to contest against two competitors to retain his position. Benefiting from his close ties with Najib, Zahid carried the day.

Despite his new mandate, Malaysian voters continued to punish the party and its coalition Barisan Nasional (BN). In addition to by-election defeats, Zahid began to have legal woes. In late 2018, he was charged for alleged offences linked to his charitable foundation, then procurement issues from his tenure as minister of home affairs arose.

With his political and legal challenges multiplying, Zahid went on garden leave for six months.

Following his return in mid-2019, Zahid’s political fortunes have improved. This is due to his using a wide array of weapons, including rhetorical backflips and backroom dealings, wielded to improve UMNO’s position in government and to cement his hold on the party apparatus.