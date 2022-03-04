Commentary: Dinner with Volodymyr Zelenskyy taught me how hate can be subverted

LONDON: The haggard face of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been all over the news in recent days. The courage that he has displayed since Russia invaded his country has been remarkable and, given his past life as a comedian, surprised many.

Yet, when I see his picture, another image jumps into my mind.

Three years ago, I attended a conference on political economy in Kyiv, where Zelenskyy was scheduled to deliver an after‑dinner speech. I turned up expecting a sober discourse about policy, similar to the one given by his predecessor Petro Poroshenko the previous year.

Instead, Zelenskyy, who came to power on a populist, anti‑establishment ticket, embarked upon a surreal double act in which he played the role that he had held before becoming president – that of the fictional president in the hugely popular Ukrainian TV show Servant of the People.

To make matters even more bizarre, his interviewer was “played” by the actor who’d replaced Zelenskyy in the show.

Then, as the dinner crowd of economists, diplomats and business leaders watched in amazement, the two swapped roles – and Zelenskyy, the actual president, interviewed his fictional counterpart, cracking jokes like, “If the UK doesn’t want to be in the EU, can we take their place?”

TAKING THE LESSONS OF BEING A COMEDIAN INTO THE PRESIDENCY

Some onlookers were baffled. But it was wonderfully fun. And when I chatted with Zelenskyy later, he bubbled with impish delight at having subverted the traditional image of a political leader.

“Zelenskyy on geopolitics [that night] was just making us laugh,” recalls Ursula Woolley, a friend and Ukrainian expert who was also at the dinner. “But underneath, it was serious then – and it is entirely serious now.”