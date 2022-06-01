Commentary: Zero-COVID economic uncertainty could hurt Xi Jinping’s political plans

LONDON: Shanghai’s long lockdown is almost over.

Cosmopolitan, vibrant Shanghai has been brought to a standstill for almost two months now, with some 25 million residents confined to their homes and factories shut in the “zero-COVID” lockdown.

Social media has been awash with pleading messages and dramatic videos from residents as food and water supplies dwindled and frustrations ran high.

With new COVID-19 cases falling, Shanghai seems set to lift the lockdown on Wednesday (June 1). But in China’s richest city – with a gross domestic product larger than entire countries like Belgium – such a dramatic lockdown is bound to have significant economic effects.

But the impact will reverberate beyond the economy, especially with the 20th National Party Congress, which will anoint the next five-year leadership for the Chinese Communist Party, set to take place later this year.

While the black box of Chinese politics is inevitably difficult to interpret, such economic and social turbulence inevitably brings uncertainty. And in China, uncertainty means instability.