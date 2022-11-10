Logo
Costa Rica head to World Cup after home victory over Nigeria
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Costa Rica v Nigeria - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - November 9, 2022 Costa Rica line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Costa Rica v Nigeria - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - November 9, 2022 Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Costa Rica v Nigeria - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - November 9, 2022 Costa Rica's Bryan Oviedo in action with Nigeria's Ejeh Isaiah REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Costa Rica v Nigeria - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - November 9, 2022 Costa Rica's Bryan ruiz in action with Nigeria's Ejeh Isaiah REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Costa Rica v Nigeria - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica - November 9, 2022 Costa Rica fans and fireworks are seen after the match REUTERS/Mayela Lopez
10 Nov 2022 01:24PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 01:44PM)
SAN JOSE: World Cup-bound Costa Rica bid farewell to home fans with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria in a friendly international on Wednesday (Nov 9).

Oscar Duarte’s seventh minute goal was followed by a second from Kendall Waston in the 73rd minute against a Nigerian team without any of their overseas-based regulars and made up mainly of members of their Under-23 team.

Costa Rica had several other chances to add to their tally as supporters at the National Stadium provided a carnival atmosphere ahead of the team's departure for the World Cup in Qatar.

Costa Rica will compete against Germany, Japan and Spain in Group E at the World Cup finals.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

