322 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, including record 89 imported cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 322 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Dec 23), of which 89 are imported, setting a record high for the second day in a row.
There are also two fatalities, taking the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 820 deaths.
Thursday's case count is down from the 335 infections reported on Wednesday.
Among the new cases, 233 are locally transmitted, comprising 226 in the community and seven in migrant workers' dormitories, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
No further details were provided on the 89 imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.57, up from Wednesday's 0.54. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 277,042 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 50 per cent, down from the 52.7 per cent reported on Wednesday.
There are 419 patients in hospital, with 50 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, six patients require close monitoring while 20 patients are critically ill.
As of Wednesday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 35 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
