Customers still reporting issues after DBS says digital banking services restored
Three men use ATMs outside the DBS Bank branch at Marina Bay Sands. (File photo: iStock)

Davina Tham
24 Nov 2021 10:21AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 10:21AM)
SINGAPORE: DBS Bank on Wednesday morning (Nov 24) said digital banking services have been restored, even as some customers continued to report issues accessing services.

The disruption of DBS and POSB digital banking services started on Tuesday morning.

At about 8.20am on Wednesday, DBS said in an update on its official Facebook page that "all of our digital banking services have been restored as of 2am today".

"Once again, we acknowledge the severity of the situation and apologise for the inconvenience caused," added the bank.

DBS did not indicate what caused the outage.

However, people commenting on DBS' Facebook update and tracking website Downdetector.sg said that they were still not able to access digital banking services on Wednesday morning.

DBS Bank digital banking services were unavailable for some customers on Nov 24, 2021 morning.

Checks by CNA showed that there were issues logging into DBS digital banking services on mobile and laptop, with an error notification saying that services were unavailable.

Downdetector showed that reports of outages on DBS dropped at around 2am, but started rising again at about 6am on Wednesday.

CNA has contacted DBS for comments.

Source: CNA/dv(ac)

