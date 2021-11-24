Customers still reporting issues after DBS says digital banking services restored

SINGAPORE: DBS Bank on Wednesday morning (Nov 24) said digital banking services have been restored, even as some customers continued to report issues accessing services.

The disruption of DBS and POSB digital banking services started on Tuesday morning.

At about 8.20am on Wednesday, DBS said in an update on its official Facebook page that "all of our digital banking services have been restored as of 2am today".

"Once again, we acknowledge the severity of the situation and apologise for the inconvenience caused," added the bank.

DBS did not indicate what caused the outage.

However, people commenting on DBS' Facebook update and tracking website Downdetector.sg said that they were still not able to access digital banking services on Wednesday morning.