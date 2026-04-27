6.2 quake on Hokkaido island latest to shake Japan

TOKYO: A strong earthquake rattled Japan's northern island of Hokkaido early on Monday (Apr 27), US and Japanese meteorological agencies reported, the latest in a series of powerful tremors to hit the island nation.

The 6.2-magnitude quake struck at 5.23am in Hokkaido's southern region, at a depth of 83km, the Japanese Meteorological Agency reported, revising its preliminary estimate of magnitude 6.1.

No tsunami alert was issued, JMA said, and the US Geological Survey predicted that damage to property and threat to life was minimal, given the limited population in the region some 200km east of Sapporo.

But "in areas that experienced strong shaking, the danger of falling rocks and landslides has increased", a JMA official told reporters.

JMA also warned that risks of experiencing more quakes of a similar strength in the area in the coming week are high.