South Korean party spokesperson who grappled with martial law soldier insists she is not special

SEOUL: A South Korean party spokesperson seen grappling with a rifle-wielding soldier in a video that went viral as a symbol of defiance against martial law insisted on Thursday (Dec 5) that she was not especially brave.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was forced to abandon his declaration of martial law this week after 190 lawmakers defied a contingent of soldiers in helmets and body armour and voted unanimously to reject it.

Footage of the lawmakers' aides tussling with the troops to prevent the soldiers from entering the main hall has become a symbol of public rejection of the attempt to impose military rule.

Images went viral showing Ahn Gwi-ryeong, 35, a former TV anchor who serves as spokesperson for the opposition Democratic Party, grappling with a soldier and grabbing hold of his gun. One video was viewed more than 1.2 million times on YouTube as of Thursday evening.