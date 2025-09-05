AI giant Anthropic expands restrictions on Chinese entities

SAN FRANCISCO: US artificial intelligence giant Anthropic said it was expanding restrictions on Chinese entities to include subsidiary companies and organisations based overseas, citing national security risks in an industry first.

The startup, heavily backed by Amazon, is known for its Claude chatbot and AI models, and positions itself as focused on safety and responsible development.

Companies based in China - as well as in other countries including Russia, North Korea and Iran - are already unable to access Anthropic's commercial services "due to legal, regulatory, and security risks," the company said in a statement dated Friday.

Yet some groups "continue accessing our services in various ways, such as through subsidiaries incorporated in other countries," it said.

"When these entities access our services through subsidiaries, they could use our capabilities to develop applications and services that ultimately serve adversarial military and intelligence services and broader authoritarian objectives," Anthropic warned.

Anthropic - valued at US$183 billion - said that the change would affect entities more than 50 per cent owned, directly or indirectly, by companies in unsupported regions.

The update to the company's terms of service affects such entities "regardless of where they operate," it said.

ChatGPT and other products from US competitor OpenAI are also unavailable within China, spurring the growth of homegrown AI models from Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Baidu.

Some users in China access US generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Claude using VPN services.