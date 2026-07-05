AI is rewriting China’s filmmaking rulebook, but the script isn’t finished

SHANGHAI: Mark Wachholz wanted to answer a question many filmmakers are only beginning to confront: Can audiences judge a film made with artificial intelligence (AI) on its own merits, rather than as an AI film?

The Berlin filmmaker spent a month working with Hou Zuxin, a Chinese director who had never used AI before, to make an AI-generated short film.

"Can we find a bridge … and see if they are not perceived as AI movies, but as movies?" Wachholz told CNA.

It is a question increasingly facing China’s screen industry, where AI is moving from the margins to the mainstream of content production - at every scale, from 90-second vertical dramas to feature films bound for cinemas.

But as AI reshapes how films and television are made, it is also disrupting jobs, changing the skills filmmakers need and fuelling debate over whether it can ever replicate the creativity and emotional depth of human storytelling.