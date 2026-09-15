How China is preparing for the risk of AI escaping human control

BEIJING FRAMES US CALLS AS "COORDINATED PLAY"

Chinese state media outlets have responded to the recent remarks made by AI leaders in the US.

An editorial published on Monday (Sep 14) by China Daily said calls by Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SpaceXAI’s Elon Musk to moderate frontier AI development amounted to a "coordinated play" intended to preserve US dominance.

"The proposed coordination among the three companies sounds rather like a club whose membership rules have been drafted before the guest list is announced," China Daily said, adding that “a global AI-safety framework that excludes China is not quite global".

Meanwhile, the Global Times blasted Anthropic’s calls for an AI slowdown - calling it a "Cold War playbook" targeting China.

The true agenda was "to curb China’s AI development through technological barriers and regulatory monopolies, uphold Washington’s monopolistic hegemony in cutting-edge technology and exclude China from the global AI governance system", it said in an editorial piece published on Sunday.

"This ‘silent AI Cold War’ is hypocritical and short-sighted," Global Times said, adding that excluding China from global AI innovation would "significantly increase the trial-and-error costs and risks of loss of control in global AI development".

Also adding to the criticism was China's foreign ministry.

"Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance and serve the interests of no one," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said during a routine press briefing on Monday.

"The development of AI bears on the well-being of all humanity. All parties should jointly promote the open and inclusive development of AI for good and for all," Guo added.