Anger simmers over Hong Kong deadly blaze as Beijing warns against 'disruption'

HONG KONG: Anger over a deadly blaze at a Hong Kong high-rise apartment complex simmered on Sunday (Nov 30) as Beijing warned against attempts to use the disaster to disrupt the city, while people across the financial hub continued to mourn for the more than 128 victims.

Police on Saturday detained one person who was part of a group that launched a petition demanding government accountability, an independent probe into possible corruption, proper resettlement for residents, and a review of construction oversight, two sources familiar with the matter said.

University student Miles Kwan, 24, was arrested on suspicion of trying to incite sedition in relation to the blaze in the Wang Fuk Court complex in the northern Tai Po district, the South China Morning Post reported. Hong Kong police did not respond on Sunday to a request for comment.

The online petition promoted by the group reached over 10,000 signatures by Saturday afternoon before it was closed.

A second petition with the same demands has been launched by a Tai Po resident who is now living overseas.

"Hongkongers demand the truth and justice," wrote KY in the comment section of the new online petition.

The blaze that ripped through seven high-rise residential blocks near the border with mainland China has stunned Hong Kong and authorities have launched criminal and corruption investigations as anger and dismay grow.

The cause of the blaze, which killed 128 people and left 150 still missing, is still to be determined.

Authorities are on tenterhooks to avoid any broader public backlash after pro-democracy protests roiled the city in 2019, leading to a Beijing-imposed national security law.

China's national security authorities on Saturday warned individuals against using the disaster to disrupt the city.

"We sternly warn the anti-China disruptors who attempt to ‘disrupt Hong Kong through disaster’. No matter what methods you use, you will certainly be held accountable and strictly punished under the Hong Kong national security law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance.”

FIRE ALARMS NOT WORKING PROPERLY

Authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the city's worst blaze in nearly 80 years as they investigate possible corruption and the use of unsafe materials during renovations at the Wang Fuk Court complex.

Rescue operations at the site concluded on Friday, though police say they may find more bodies as they comb through the hazardous, burnt-out buildings in coming weeks.