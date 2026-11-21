SHENZHEN: When Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed world leaders this week, a pair of cloisonne vases placed at the entrance offered more than just a decorative touch.

Placed on saddle-shaped stands, the vases conveyed a traditional Chinese blessing.

The message was a play on words. In Chinese, “ping” means vase and “an” refers to saddle.

Although written with different characters, together they sound like “ping an”, the Chinese phrase for peace and safety.

It was just one example of how seemingly ordinary decorations at this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Shenzhen carried layers of symbolism.