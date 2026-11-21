The art of diplomacy: How China put symbolism and soft power on display at APEC
From 21 silk threads woven into a scarf to personalised songs for visiting leaders, China packed its APEC summit in Shenzhen with carefully chosen details. CNA looks at the messages behind them.
SHENZHEN: When Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed world leaders this week, a pair of cloisonne vases placed at the entrance offered more than just a decorative touch.
Placed on saddle-shaped stands, the vases conveyed a traditional Chinese blessing.
The message was a play on words. In Chinese, “ping” means vase and “an” refers to saddle.
Although written with different characters, together they sound like “ping an”, the Chinese phrase for peace and safety.
It was just one example of how seemingly ordinary decorations at this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Shenzhen carried layers of symbolism.
Even those unfamiliar with APEC could have worked out how many economies belong to the grouping without reading a single summit document.
The number 21, representing APEC’s member economies, appeared in the summit emblems and on scarves worn by leaders.
“Every event was carefully staged and choreographed, aiming for perfection,” said Zhu Zhiqun, a professor of political science and international relations at Bucknell University in the US state of Pennsylvania.
“Overall, the meticulous attention to the details is yet another example of China’s ability to host major international events.”
MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE
Inside the hall where Xi received visiting leaders, a blue-green landscape painting of Shenzhen hung on the wall.
Painted by Guangdong artist Li Jinkun, its overlapping mountain peaks symbolise the diversity and interconnectedness of APEC’s 21 member economies, according to an interpretation by Shenzhen TV.
The number 21 has featured in China’s APEC diplomacy before.
When Beijing last hosted the summit back in 2014, Xi presented visiting leaders with a cloisonne vase named “Sihai Shengping” - meaning peace across the four seas.
The vase measured 21cm at its widest point - another intricate nod to APEC's 21 economies, according to state media.
The symbolism was also woven into what the leaders wore.
The APEC leaders’ family photo has become a summit tradition - and what they wear is often just as closely watched.
In 2016, world leaders attending the summit in Lima, Peru, sported long, brown shawls made of wool from the vicuna, a llama-like animal which lives in high alpine areas of the Andes.
During the 2009 APEC summit in Singapore, leaders donned Peranakan-inspired outfits by home-grown designer Wykidd Song.
At the 2014 Beijing summit, organisers went with a safe choice: Chinese jackets for the men and cheongsam with long jackets for the women.
For this year’s group photo, Chinese fine craftsmanship was on full display as world leaders draped Chinese silk scarves over their suits, in choice colours of red or blue.
Most, including Xi himself, went with red scarves. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin picked blue - along with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The colours came from the official summit emblem, which was also embroidered on the hem of each scarf.
The emblem featured 21 interwoven feathers that came together to form a legendary bird from Chinese mythology known as the Peng - from which Shenzhen takes its nickname, the City of Peng.
The number was also woven into the fabric itself - each scarf contained 21 threads of wild silk, according to the design team.
CAREFULLY CHOREOGRAPHED WELCOME
Even before summit meetings began, the hospitality was on display at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.
As arriving leaders stepped off their planes onto red carpets flanked by honour guards, many were greeted by bands and groups of young people waving flowers and flags.
But not every arrival received the same fanfare.
US President Donald Trump received the highest level welcome, being personally greeted by Xi himself.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was met by Zhang Qiyue, a retired Chinese diplomat serving as a foreign ministry protocol ambassador - along with a small honour guard of about 10, without the young people with flowers seen at other arrivals.
Her arrival came amid frosty relations between Beijing and Tokyo.
When asked about the arrangement on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that China, as host, had made “appropriate protocol arrangements” for all participants in line with international practice.
In most cases, the flower displays, cheering crowds and red carpets were “meant to make visitors feel warmly welcomed as soon as they land, and Chinese hospitality starts right there”, said Zhu from Bucknell University.
The attention to detail continued on Wednesday at the official welcome banquet, hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center.
Backdrops featured vivid blooms, including bougainvillea, Shenzhen’s city flower, alongside peonies and kapok blossoms.
The city’s nickname, Pengcheng, also made it onto the official menu - lending its name to the opening cold platter.
A stream of classic Cantonese dishes followed, which included stir-fried lobster with ginger and scallion as well as soy-steamed grouper.
Even the music was tailored to guests.
Musicians performed 22 pieces, beginning with Jasmine Flower, a classic Chinese folk song with a gentle, lilting melody that is often played at state occasions and was borrowed by Puccini for his opera Turandot.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walked in to the folk song “Click Go the Shears”, while Chinese Taipei's representative Stan Shih was greeted with “Gao Shan Qing”, a song celebrating the scenery and people of Taiwan's Alishan.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong walked in to “Home”, a Singaporean National Day classic.
Patriotic song “America the Beautiful” played when Trump walked in - the same tune played at a welcome banquet for then-US president Richard Nixon during his landmark visit to Beijing in 1972, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported.
“It adds a personal touch,” said Bucknell University’s Zhu - adding that the musicians had “timed it so well” whenever each leader walked into the hall.
“Clearly, the Chinese foreign ministry and protocol staff have done their homework,” he added.
STAGE IS SET
Some of the most closely-watched meetings took place away from the main APEC venue.
On Thursday, Xi’s talks with Trump, followed by a three-way meeting with Putin, were held at Kylin Villa, an exclusive sprawling 5-star state-owned compound that has hosted visiting dignitaries for decades.
Inside the villa’s Jiuzhou Hall, the three leaders sat around a round wooden table. Behind them hung a large landscape painting of the Great Wall at sunrise, by the late Chinese painter Guan Shanyue.
In the painting, morning light falls on both sides of the wall - a symbol of prosperity shared by all, according to Shenzhen TV.
Holding the high-level talks in Kylin Villa was “to distinguish them from APEC meetings and avoid the large crowd”, said Bucknell University professor Zhu.
For William Yang, a senior analyst for Northeast Asia at International Crisis Group (ICG), the summit’s carefully staged meetings reflected China’s efforts to project its growing influence on the global stage.
“I think a lot of the details that we've seen this time reflect China trying to … put its traditional culture and also its soft power strengths front and centre," Yang told CNA.
Xi would not want to host a meeting seen as lacking concrete deliverables, he added.
“He is putting a lot more emphasis into the symbolic side and trying to frame this meeting in the context of power,” Yang said.