But amid the flurry of high-stakes diplomacy on the sidelines, questions remain over what APEC itself can deliver - and whether a forum built to promote free trade can retain its relevance in an increasingly fractured global economy.

ONE SUMMIT, COMPETING PRIORITIES

APEC was set up in 1989 to promote trade and investment across the Pacific.



Member economies include the US, China and Russia, alongside Japan, South Korea, Australia and several Southeast Asian states such as Singapore and Indonesia.



Taken together, they account for about 60 per cent of global gross domestic product and nearly half of world trade, according to the APEC Secretariat.



Decisions are made by consensus and commitments are voluntary.



China is hosting for the first time in 12 years, with the Economic Leaders’ Meeting taking place on Wednesday (Nov 18) and Thursday.