Asian chip firms lifted by Nvidia forecast but broader markets struggle

LONDON: Technology stocks rose on Thursday (Aug 27) after blockbuster earnings from chip behemoth Nvidia that eased worries about the AI investment boom, though the euphoria was tempered by US data showing stubbornly high inflation.

European stocks were mostly lower, following a mixed session in Asia.

In its highly anticipated report, Nvidia - the world's biggest company by market value - shattered analyst forecasts by unveiling revenues that more than doubled in the second quarter from the year earlier.

It forecast another blowout in the current quarter, and shares in Nvidia, considered the bellwether for the AI spending frenzy, climbed more than 6 per cent in pre-market deals ahead of Wall Street's opening.

"The jump in the share price in pre-market trading suggests that investors have once again been wooed by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's unwavering optimism," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

"Yet the more success Nvidia enjoys, the bigger the potential fall as soon as the good news machine splutters," he added.