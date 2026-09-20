13-year-old Yu helps China dominate in Asian Games swimming openers

TOKYO: Thirteen-year-old prodigy Yu Zidi announced herself at the Asian Games in stunning style with gold in a record time on Sunday (Sep 20) as China dominated swimming's opening day in Tokyo.

Olympic champion Pan Zhanle also topped the podium as China won six of the day's seven finals.

Yu is hotly tipped to make an impact at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and she got off the mark at the Asian Games with a comprehensive victory in the women's 200m butterfly.

Her time of 2:05.08 was an Asian Games record, shaving almost half a second off the time set by compatriot Zhang Yufei three years ago in Hangzhou.

The teenager's time in winning her first major gold medal was 3.36 seconds faster than teammate Chang Mohan in silver.

It was the first of three individual events Yu is scheduled to compete in.

"It was only so-so," a smiling Yu said after receiving her medal.

"I hope I can swim even faster. I improved my time by 0.9 seconds here, and I believe I will perform better next time."

Yu had earlier breezed through her heat for the event, qualifying for the final with the fastest time in 2:07.97.

It was 2.7 seconds quicker than the second-fastest qualifier, Chinese compatriot Chang Mohan.