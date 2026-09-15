Asian Games cruise ship arrives in Nagoya as accommodation complaints grow

NAGOYA, Japan: A cruise ship that will house thousands of athletes at the Asian Games arrived in Japan on Tuesday (Sep 15) as complaints over accommodation at the multi-sport event grew louder.

The Italian cruise ship Costa Serena docked in Nagoya, where the Games are taking place until Oct 4.

Around 4,000 athletes and officials will be housed on the ship, which is almost 300m long, weighs over 100,000 tonnes and has 1,500 cabins.

More than 17,000 athletes and officials are expected at the Games, which officially open on Saturday, a bigger number than at the Olympics.

Participants will also stay in wooden container-style huts and standard hotel rooms in a bid to cut costs.

South Korean officials said earlier this week that the container hut rooms were the "worst ever" and claimed on Tuesday that concerns had been shared by every team at the Games.

Local organising committee president Hideaki Omura said the temporary accommodation could be a model for hosting financially sustainable sporting events.

"This is the first time in Japan that a cruise ship is being used as accommodation for a big international sporting event," Omura said at a ceremony to welcome the cruise ship to Nagoya.

"We're happy that we can provide a new type of accommodation for a large-scale event like this."