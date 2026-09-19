Asian Games offer 'deepest apologies' for South Korea anthem blunder

NAGOYA: Asian Games organisers offered "deepest apologies" on Saturday (Sep 19) for playing the North Korean national anthem for the South Korean men's hockey team.

South Korean officials were left angered by the latest mishap to hit the Nagoya-Aichi Games, which officially opened after a troubled build-up.

At their Friday contest against Bangladesh, South Korea's players lined up for the traditional playing of the anthems, only to look bemused as North Korea's song rang out.

Organisers then played Bangladesh's anthem and later the South Korean one, the South's Yonhap news agency said. South Korea went on to win 5-0.

"During the men's hockey match between (South) Korea and Bangladesh on Sep 18, an incorrect national anthem was mistakenly played before the match," the Asian Games organising committee told AFP on Saturday.