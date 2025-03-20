Most Asian markets track Wall Street rally after Fed rate signals

HONG KONG: Most Asian equities rose Thursday (Mar 20) after US Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell suggested any increase in consumer prices caused by tariffs would likely be short-lived, even as the central bank slashed its growth outlook and hiked inflation expectations.

Markets have been seized by volatility recently as US President Donald Trump embarks on his hardball trade policy that has seen him impose painful duties on imports from major partners, stoking recession fears.

Some observers have also warned his pledges to slash taxes, regulations and immigration will reignite inflation and force the Fed to reassess its monetary policy, with some even fearing rate hikes.

After a closely watched meeting on Wednesday, the US central bank stood pat on borrowing costs for the second time in a row and said "uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased".

It also predicted the economy would expand 1.7 per cent this year, compared with 2.1 per cent estimated in December, and tipped core inflation to hit 2.8 per cent as opposed to the 2.5 per cent previously seen.

However, its dot plot estimate for rate cuts still showed officials saw two this year.

Powell said: "We do understand that sentiment has fallen off pretty sharply, but economic activity has not yet and so we are watching carefully.

"I would tell people the economy seems to be healthy."

He added that inflation had "started to move up" and officials think that is "partly in response to tariffs. And there may be a delay in further progress over the course of this year".

Any increase would be "transitory", Powell said, but warned it would be hard to determine how much of a factor the levies - as opposed to other factors - would play in lifting prices.

The remarks were taken as market-supportive and 10-year US Treasury yields, a proxy of monetary policy, dropped.

That was also helped by news the Fed would slow its pace of balance sheet reduction - the bank ramped up bond-buying during the pandemic to keep rates low and has been offloading them in recent months to normalise monetary policy.