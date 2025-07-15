'Dialogue' must be at heart of China, Australia ties, Albanese tells Xi

BEIJING: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday (Jul 15) that "dialogue" must be at the heart of ties between Canberra and Beijing as he met with President Xi Jinping.

Albanese is on his second visit to China as prime minister, seeking to bolster recently stabilised trade ties even as geopolitical tensions remain high.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra have charted a bumpy course over the past decade, a period marked by repeated disagreements over national security and competing interests across the vast Pacific region.

Affairs improved in December, when China called off a ban on imported Australian rock lobster, removing the final obstacle to ending a damaging trade war waged between the countries since 2017.

Meeting Xi in Beijing on Tuesday, Albanese said he welcomed "the opportunity to set out Australia's views and interests".

"Australia values our relationship with China and will continue to approach it in a calm and consistent manner, guided by our national interest," Albanese said.

"It's important we have these direct discussions on issues that matter to us and to the stability and prosperity of our region. As you and I have agreed previously, dialogue needs to be at the centre of our relationship," he added.

Xi, in turn, hailed the "benefits" of improved ties between China and Australia, saying the relationship had "risen from the setbacks and turned around".

"No matter how the international landscape may evolve, we should uphold this overall direction unswervingly," he said.