Japan PM says oil crisis has 'enormous impact' in Asia-Pacific

"The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been inflicting enormous impact on the Indo-Pacific," the Japanese leader told journalists.

"We affirmed that Japan and Australia will closely communicate with each other in responding with a sense of urgency."

The two countries aim to strengthen autonomy and resilience to secure stable supplies of energy, Takaichi said.

Australia is the biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas to Japan, which in turn is a source for about 7 per cent of Australia's diesel.

ENERGY AND CRITICAL MINERALS AGREEMENTS

The two countries agreed on Monday to deepen cooperation on energy and critical minerals, as Takaichi met Albanese during her three-day visit to Australia.

The agreements to strengthen energy, food and critical minerals supply chains come after the two nations signed a landmark defence deal last month.

"Australia and Japan are taking action to protect our economies from future economic shocks and uncertainty," Albanese said in a statement.

"By working together, we will achieve more secure and resilient supply chains that will benefit Australian and Japanese businesses and consumers now and into the future," he said.