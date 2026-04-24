Chinese EV makers geared up to dominate world's biggest auto show

BEIJING: The world's biggest car show opens Friday (Apr 24) in Beijing, with hundreds of thousands of auto fans expected to descend on the Chinese capital to size up the latest sleek, teched-out models on the market.

Legacy overseas brands such as Volkswagen, Toyota and BMW once dominated in China, but have lost market share in past years to domestic firms that beat them to the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and undercut them on price.

Chinese manufacturers including BYD, Xiaomi and Xpeng are now also at the forefront of integrating AI software and autonomous driving technology into their EVs.

The Auto China exhibition, hosted at two side-by-side venues in the capital, will span 380,000 sq m, according to organisers - sprawling more than 50 football pitches.

More than 1,400 vehicles from hundreds of foreign and domestic companies will be on show from Friday, when the show opens to industry professionals and the media, and later to the public from Apr 28 until May 3.

Domestic brands are expected to fight to out-wow competition with upgrades in autonomous driving, battery charging and futuristic transportation.

Xpeng - founded just over a decade ago - said it plans to showcase "the latest progress in robotics and flying cars", as well as a new smart driving system.